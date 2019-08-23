Angelina Jolie Bonds With Son Pax, 15, Age, In L.A. After Dropping Maddox Off At College

After seeing her eldest boy off to college, Angelina Jolie made time for her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt. The two had some mother-son time while grabbing a bite to eat out in Los Angeles.

What’s the best cure for a case of “empty nest syndrome?” Sushi! Days after Angelina Jolie, 44, dropped off her 18-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, at college in South Korea, the Maleficent star was seen taking her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 15, out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 22. Angelina left the make-up behind, as she rocked a natural look with a tan trench coat while exiting Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Her teenage son kept it casual by wearing jeans and a hip sweater. If there is anything that could help them get over Maddox’s absence, it’s tempura.

Angie’s oldest son is attending Yonsei University in South Korea to study biochemistry, and Angie accompanied him overseas to make sure he was all set up. “I leave today,” she told some of Maddox’s fellow students on Aug. 21. Just like any mom, Angie was a little reluctant to say good-bye and let her boy head out into the world on his own. “I’m trying not to cry,” she said. She struggled to hold back tears while doing her best to maintain a smile. If Brad Pitt, 55, was there, he would also be fighting the waterworks. Though he wasn’t there to see his son off, he is still “proud” of Maddox going to school “on his own terms.”

Despite there being thousands of miles between her and Maddox, Angie will “see him often,” a source close to the star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. After all, she’s Angelina Jolie. Whenever she has a break in filming, she’ll just hop on over and visit her boy in South Korea. Still, the insider says that she’s “grappling” with this “very significant change.” Maddox is the first of the Jolie-Pitt children to head off to college, and it won’t be long before Pax, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 14, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, follow in their older brother’s footsteps.

Speaking of his siblings, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, are “already missing” Maddox, a source told HollywoodLife. The family has been a tight unit for years, and having Maddox, their “hero,” go off to college has really rocked the Jolie-Pitt kids’ foundation. Thankfully, they will still see each other through FaceTime and “lots of visits.” Maddox, though he’s living on the other side of the world, “will still stay very involved in all of their lives. It’s not like he’s going to go off and forget about them.”