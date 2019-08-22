Gigi Hadid Took Tyler Cameron To Meet Her Mom Yolanda At Family Farm — ‘It’s Serious’

Tyler Cameron is already one of the Hadids after a fun-filled trip to the family farm with girlfriend Gigi and her mom! Things are getting serious between the couple, we’ve learned exclusively.

He may not have stolen Hannah Brown‘s heart on The Bachelorette, but Tyler Cameron has certainly won Gigi Hadid‘s love. Gigi, 24, and Tyler, 26, are starting to get serious, a source close to the supermodel tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and just reached a major milestone. Gigi introduced Tyler to her mom! The couple headed to Gigi’s family’s farm in rural Pennsylvania the week of August 12, where they spent time with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and Yolanda‘s boyfriend of eight months, Joseph Jingoli. And guess what? Gigi’s family totally “loves Tyler!”

“The family really enjoyed having them [at the farm],” our insider dished. “Gigi told her mom and Joe ahead of bringing Tyler to the house, and said that she wanted to teach Tyler how to ride horses because it’s something she really loves doing. So, they rode horses and enjoyed the outdoors together.” If it wasn’t obvious from the photos cropping up of their various dates in New York City, “Tyler and Gigi really are smitten with each other.” And the source said it plainly: “They’re very serious.”

And don’t worry; this trip was plenty romantic, instead of the “(Do It On My) Twin Bed” redux. Gigi and Tyler had tons of private time together, the source said, revealing that “there’s a private house for each of the Hadid kids on the property.” Must be nice! The couple could handle just a little family vacation time, of course, considering that they just got back from a whirlwind trip to Lake George, New York on August 15. The happy couple were spotted stopping at a liquor store in Long Lake, New York grabbing boxed wine with friends before relaxing lakeside and chilling at Starbucks. Where to next?