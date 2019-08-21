Wendy Williams Is Fresh-Faced While Makeup-Free In New Selfie After 50 Cent Rejects Her From Party

Wendy Williams is living her best, makeup-free life in a new selfie with friend Andre Leon Talley! The host shared the cute snap to Instagram on August 20, and appeared to be in great spirits after 50 Cent dragged her on social media 2 days prior.

Wendy Williams doesn’t appear to be fazed by her ongoing feud with 50 Cent. The daytime host, whose talk show is on a vacation hiatus until September 16, enjoyed lunch with friend Andre Leon Talley, as seen in a new snap on Instagram. Wendy smiled big alongside the fashion guru and gushed over her fresh face as she basked in vacation bliss.

“What the late lunch in my apt, still in my robe, no makeup, Kevin & Travis in the other room, @andreltalley is going on?!”, she captioned the selfie on Tuesday. “I like her!!”, Wendy added, which is a phrase she often uses now that she’s living her “new life” after divorce. “See you September 16th.”

The host flaunted her amazing complexion just two days after 50 Cent wouldn’t allow Wendy into his Tycoon pool party in New Jersey over the weekend. After fan videos surfaced of Wendy being turned away at the door, the rapper seemingly confirmed that she wasn’t allowed into the bash in a post on social media. 50 Cent shared one of the viral videos to Instagram on August 18, with the caption, “You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. BITCH wait out side”.

(Photo credit: Instagram / Wendy Williams)

Adding to her feud with 50, along with the accumulating headlines about her personal life, Wendy just cancelled her fourth show on her comedy tour. Just days after cancelling shows in Newark and New Jersey, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, August 20, that her “For the Record…Umm Hmm! Tour” would not take place in the city. The show was set to take place on Saturday, August 24.