Charlie Puth Sings About A ‘Vicious’ Past Relationship In Honest New Song ‘I Warned Myself’

After a lengthy hiatus, Charlie Puth is back on the scene! The musician dropped a new song & video on Aug. 21, & fans are raving over ‘I Warned Myself.’

Charlie Puth, 27, is bringing his signature smooth grooves to amp up your Wednesday. The crooner is back on the music scene with a new song, ” I Warned Myself,” and a corresponding music video as well! The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” hit-maker delivered a breakup bop this time around and sang all about a romance gone wrong in the lyrics. “You mess with my heart//Now you’re the reason why//Warned myself that I shouldn’t play with fire//I can tell that I’ll do it one more time//Don’t trust myself, not good for my health,” he sings on one verse.

The catchy tune mark’s Charlie’s first solo track since 2018’s Voicenotes. In the visual for the song, Charlie broodingly laments over a failed romance as flames surround him. Just a few hours before the release, Charlie took to Twitter to share the inspiration behind the track. “‘I Warned Myself’ is about a vicious cycle of going back to someone continuously, knowing deep down that they aren’t any good for you,” he told fans.

This may be his big solo return, but it was just a week earlier that Charlie dropped the official “Easier (Remix)” alongside 5 Seconds of Summer. He also notably co-wrote Katy Perry’s most recent hit, “Small Talk.” And — the good news just keeps on coming because apparently, this track is one of several to come. “Since everybody is asking….I am putting out three songs…first one comes next week,” Charlie’s Aug. 15 Tweet read. Hear the first song and see the official music video for yourself, above!