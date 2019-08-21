Brandon Jenner Admits Brody Has ‘Confided’ Things In Him Amidst Kaitlynn Carter Split

At least Brody Jenner can count on his big bro to be there for him. Brandon Jenner said Brody has leaned on him during the fallout of his split from Kaitlynn Carter and her new romance with Miley Cyrus.

“What did Brody [Jenner] say to you about his Mrs [Kaitlynn Carter] and Miley [Cyrus]?” Kyle Sandilands of KIIS 106. 5’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show asked Brandon Jenner, 38, on the Aug. 21 broadcast. Brandon appeared to talk about his music ventures, but with Kaitlynn, 30, striking up a romance with Miley, 26, right after breaking it off with Brody, 36, the subject was going to come up. As it turns out, Brody did open up to his brother, but Brandon wasn’t ready to open up to the radio hosts.

“He didn’t say much to be honest. We did talk about it, but you know, he confides in me and he knows – one of the reasons he confides in me is because he knows that I’m going to keep things private, “said Brandon, adding that not-so-subtle bit about how he wasn’t about to betray his brother’s trust. “So I’ll just continue to do that today, but you know, he did talk to me a little bit about it.”

So, there you go. Brody can rely on telling his brother all his inner secrets and rest safe knowing Brandon won’t rush to the nearest Australian radio program to spill the tea. Brody himself issued a statement about his breakup on Aug. 16. “There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been fest friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with. [She’s] always a positive force in my life.”

“We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately in our lives.” Brody’s statement didn’t mention Kaitlynn’s new love interest, Miley, by name but he didn’t have to. He said that his ex “deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.” So, if that means making out with Miley in Los Angeles, Brody gives his ex the thumbs up. In fact, he’s moved on, as well. He was spotted making out with his new love, Josie Canseco, 22, during a hot night in Los Angeles. Wonder if he talked to Brandon about that?