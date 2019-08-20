‘RHONJ’s Kathy Wakile Reveals Why She Doesn’t Speak To Melissa Gorga Anymore

Former ‘RHONJ’ star Kathy Wakile is setting the record straight about why she doesn’t communicate with Melissa Gorga. She also tells us ‘it’s ‘ridiculous’ that anyone would believe she expected Melissa to help her stay on the show after leaving in 2014.

After Kathy Wakile‘s exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2014, rumors swirled that she had tensions with the cast, specifically Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Melissa even went on to tell Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in November 2018, that she and husband Joe Gorga do not have a relationship with the Wakile family. Melissa added that following her departure, Kathy “felt like everyone should’ve helped her stay” on the show, which caused “tensions” between the women. However, Kathy says that’s not true.

“Well, to be quite honest, my life revolved a lot more and not only about the show, and theirs is about the show,” Kathy said of why she doesn’t have a relationship with Melissa during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “When I say show, I don’t mean just show, TV show. Now, you know, people’s true colors come out,” Kathy continued, explaining, that Melissa “has her version, and I have the truth. You know, it’s all good.”

Kathy also responded to Melissa’s comments about her wanting help from the rest of the cast to remain on the show. “No, that’s ridiculous. She’s not in charge of the show,” Kathy refuted. “Then, for her to think that people would actually believe something like that, that’s ridiculous. She didn’t have that much power. In her head, she has that much power, but in real life, no, not so much.”

Kathy left the show ahead of it’s sixth season in 2014, after spending three seasons as a full-timer on the show. She made minor appearances on RHONJ in seasons 6 and 7. “Right now, my life’s here in my home with my family,” the mother-of-two to daughter Victoria, 25, and son Joseph, 23, said. “It’s really peaceful, and happy, and it’s very fulfilled.”

HollywoodLife caught up with Kathy while she was promoting her cooking classes at Remington College, a non-profit school in Memphis. “Partnering with Remington, and making this project, making this program was perfect,” she said, proudly explaining, “We are able to fill a need to students, to people of all ages, that want to pursue a business or an opportunity the culinary world.” The chef, whose classes begin on October 17, is also still in business with her popular cannoli kits, as well as her New Jersey restaurant, Pizza Love.