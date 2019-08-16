Jane Fonda Mourns The Death Of Her ‘Sweat-Hearted Baby Brother’ Peter: ‘He Went Out Laughing’

Jane Fonda recalled her last moments with her baby brother, ‘Easy Rider’ star Peter, before he sadly passed away from a struggle with lung cancer on Aug. 16.

Jane Fonda, 81, was by Peter Fonda’s side for his last moments before her baby brother died from respiratory failure after battling lung cancer on Aug. 16. The famed counterculture figure in Hollywood was 79 years old. In reaction to her brother’s passing, Jane provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Jane’s touching words add on to the tribute that the rest of Peter’s family gave to HollywoodLife: “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.” Peter is survived by his wife, Margaret DeVogelaere, and his two children from his past marriage with artist Susan Brewer: actress Bridget Fonda, 55, and actor Justin Fonda, 53.

Just like Jane mentioned in her commemorative words about Peter, the actor was known for his jovial spirit and free-spirited attitude. That was best documented in Easy Rider, the 1969 film that Peter produced and co-wrote in which he starred as a chopper rider (Captain America) who toured the U.S. on wheels alongside Dennis Hopper (Billy). The film earned Peter an Oscar nomination for “Best Original Screenplay.”

Peter continued to take life by the wheels in multiple films, such as the Nicholas Cage-led action flick “Ghost Rider” in 2007 and the John Travolta-led movie “Wild Hogs,” released in that same year. His love for freedom and the open road will be remembered by many, including Jane.