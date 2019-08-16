Charli XCX & Sky Ferreria complement each other so flawlessly on ‘Cross You Out’ that it’s almost hard to believe that this is their first time working together.

Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira make so much sense on a track together that it’s almost comes as a surprise that they’ve never collaborated until now, but — there’s no time like the present! The two ladies released a joint track, “Cross You Out,” on Aug. 16 and it’s it perfectly embodies their dark alt-pop vibes they’re so well know for. With Charlie’s dreamy vocals and Sky’s signature full-bodied pipes, these two are a music match made in heave on the joint track.

The moody bop is about “personal transformation that occurs following the end of a turbulent relationship, and the complicated liberation within that,” according to a press release and the sentiment is immediately clear in the song’s intro. “Century of tears//Sadness was my only smile//Thought I’d fall apart//But you’re gone and I’m doing fine,” Charli is heard crooning on the track.

The track is part of Charli’s soon-to-be-released third studio album, Charli, which is set to arrive on September 13. In addition to Sky, the pop singer enlisted a plethora of talented artists from a wide variety of genres. Charli collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, and more!

Fans eager to hear the song live are in luck. Charli is hitting the road for the majority of fall 2019! The superstar will be kicking off 19 dates throughout Europe before trekking across the U.S. to play sold-out shows in Austin, Chicago, Seattle, DC and New York.