Corey Harper Shows Off His Guitar Talent In Sultry ‘Blind’ Music Video That Conveys ‘Being Stuck In Love’

Corey Harper gives off total James Bay & John Mayer vibes in this sexy new music video for ‘Blind!’ Watch the EXCLUSIVE first look!

In addition to his obviously hypnotizing vocals, Corey Harper‘s new music video shows off his incredible guitar skills. In the video for “Blind,” from the brain of Rafael Nani, Corey stands in front of a projection of a landscape that, at times, shows him alone, walking through the streets, deep in thought. “Working with Rafael Nani on Blind was a great experience. He took a fairly simple concept for the shoot and created some really compelling cinematic b-roll to project showing me wandering through a city,” Corey told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the new video. “We wanted to convey how I am left with nothing but an empty night alone with conflicting thoughts and feeling stuck in love.”

“Blind,” which is the first song off his August 2nd EP, Barely Put Together, is a raw and relative story about getting over a break-up, with lyrics like “‘Cause you know I have no one else to call/Cause the closer I get to getting over it, the further I fall.” “It was such an honor to be part of the writing process for ‘Blind.’ When I first met Corey 3 years ago, I was immediately struck by his mature songwriting talent and instantly connected with his vocal delivery,” one of Corey’s co-writers for the song, Noah Kahan, complimented when talking to HollywoodLife.com, exclusively. “Corey Harper is one of the most hard working and talented people I know in this industry, so I couldn’t have been more pleased with the opportunity he gave me to sit down with him and the genius Andrew Wells to write ‘Blind.'”

The 24-year-old singer has an impressive resume, as he just released his second EP. Having opened for the likes of Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Julia Michaels, Corey embraces the latest movement of the Americana and folk genres crossing into traditional pop. With the increasing importance in the craft of songwriting, Corey’s rise is coming at the moment when the industry needs more musical geniuses like him.

Catch the first look of his music video for ‘Blind’ exclusively on HollywoodLife!