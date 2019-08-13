‘The Challenge’ Star Sarah Rice Reveals She’s Divorcing Landon Patterson After 4 Years Together

After a decade together and four years of ‘mostly’ marital bliss,’ Sarah Rice said she was divorcing her husband, Landon Patterson. ‘The Challenge’ winner said her ‘evolution’ led to this split.

“It’s due time that I share with my Brain Candy Brainiacs more about my own evolution,” The Challenge star Sarah Rice, 33, said on the Aug. 08 episode of the podcast she hosts with Susie Meister, 40. “I’m sure you guys have noticed that ‘Sarah’s Instagram has been looking really,’ uh, what is the word I could use? Uh, ‘different.’ Like, ‘less people on there.’ One person in particular,” she said, around the 9:50 mark. “You guys are probably like, ‘Where’s Landon [Patterson, her husband]?’ and, ‘She hasn’t been talking about him.’ And that’s because we’re gonna get a divorce, or we’re getting one. Going through the whole process.”

“In this whole evolution of myself, I kind of like learned what I want. …you gotta follow what your soul says is your path. Two people can be like, really good, but not a good fit,” she added. Susie, who also went through a divorce, said that a marriage shouldn’t feel like a “life sentence,” which rung true for Sarah. “It felt like every day I was moving a little bit a little bit away from… who I am,” she added. Sarah also noted “how old I was when we got together and where I was in my life, like on reality TV, like, 24. That’s young. And where I am now?”

“I was like, I just have to tell him that I love him, but I’m just not in love with him,” she continued, mentioning how she came to this decision while on a recent road trip. “It’s real hard to do. … It’s kind of like a palm tree and an oak tree. Like they’re both strong trees, but if you put them next to each other, one’s not going to survive.”

Sarah and Landon first met Landon back in 2009 when she appeared on The Real World: Brooklyn. The two got engaged in 2014 and were married over Memorial Day weekend the following year. In 2018, on their third wedding anniversary, all seemed well. “Celebrating three years of (mostly) marital bliss with this handsome hunk. He has made this week so special, and I am so lucky to have him by my side. I love you,” she posted to Instagram. However, that reference to “(mostly) marital bliss)” hinted that there was some trouble in paradise.

Sadly, earlier in 2018, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. “I think for the first time in my entire life, I felt sorrow. I had felt grief before. I felt loss,” she said on a Brain Candy episode, indicating her husband helped her process her emotions. “Landon was the one who said … you felt grief, this is sorrow. You can’t explain it away.”

In addition to appearing on The Real World, Sarah competed nine-times on The Challenge. She’s a two-time winner, and her last outing was on Rivals III in 2016. She won with partner Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio who, according to People, famously declined to share the prize money with her. Outside of her reality television career, Sarah recently completed her Master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.