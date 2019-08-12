Michelle Wie: Pro Golfer Marries Boyfriend Jonnie West 5 Months After Getting Engaged

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West are married! The pro golfer and the son of NBA legend, Jerry West tied the knot in Beverly Hills on August 10. Learn more about Michelle as she begins this great new chapter in her life!

Michelle Wie is officially Mrs. West! The pro golfer, 29, married her longtime boyfriend Jonnie West, 31, the director of basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors, in Beverly Hills on Saturday. His father, Jerry West was in attendance, as well as Stephen Curry and LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe, according to Golf Channel. Michelle and Jonnie tied the knot just months after he proposed in March. Here’s give fast facts about Michelle!

1. Michelle Wie is a pro golfer who plays on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. — She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and began golfing at age four. Michelle became became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship. She also became the youngest winner of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links and the youngest to qualify for an LPGA Tour event. In 2005, Michelle turned prof just before her 16th birthday. Michelle won her first major at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Michelle attended Stanford University while playing pro golf and graduated in June 2012 with a major in communications. Michelle’s LPGA Tour victories includes five wins and one major.

2. In June 2019, Michelle announced that she would take the rest of the year off due to injury. — “After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to rake the rest of the year off from competitive golf,” she wrote in a note on Twitter. “My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to finally get healthy. I can’t thank you all enough for your never ending love and support. Means the world to me,” she wrote. Since 2007, Michelle had suffered wrist issues after a fall while running. She claimed she never allowed her body to properly heal, and played through pain since the fall. Michelle previously explained that she and her team underestimated the severity of the injury, and later discovered that she had three broken bones in her wrist.

3. Michelle is a sponsored athlete with Nike. — She signed with the brand after going pro in 2005. Michelle, who is known for her massive shoe collection and chic golf style, has helped Nike design shoes and other golf apparel under her influence.

4. She’s a self-professed sneaker-head. — She even had a row of pink and white custom Nike’s made for her bridesmaids at her wedding. Jonnie also wore a pair of Nike sneakers at their wedding.

5. When she’s not golfing… — Michelle loves to support her husband on the basketball court since he’s director of basketball operations for the Warriors. The couple also loves spending time with their dogs, traveling and working out. Michelle enjoys doing yoga and spending time outdoors.