Listen
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Meek Mill ‘Kiss’ Picture At Rick Ross Party — Listen

Alessia Cara. Wendy Williams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, in New York2017 Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2017
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - *Web Must Call for Pricing* Wendy Williams and her new boyfriend Marc Tomblin head out for a low-key day trying not to be seen together in NYC, Wendy was supposed to send her boy toy back to LA but decided to keep him around for a little longer. The pair was seen in the garment district as he was helping her out to choose some fabrics for her clothing line. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Marc Tomblin BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Wendy Williams gets help to her car after dinner with a male companion at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Williams Hot 97 Summer Jam, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA - 02 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Wendy Williams opened up about kissing Meek Mill and the romance rumors it’s caused in a new interview on Andy Cohen’s ‘Radio Andy’ show on Aug. 12.

Wendy Williams, 55, knows all about that romance speculation she caused when kissing Meek Mill, 32, and she addressed the situation in a tell-all interview. The talk show host denied anything hot and heavy is going on between her and the rapper when she appeared on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen‘s radio show, on Aug. 12. “I wasn’t making out with Meek Mill, I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him, you know, goodbye because he performed at my son’s black mitzvah and he also autographed a picture for my son,” Wendy explained on the show. “I’m not feeling for Meek Mill and he’s not feeling for me, you know what I mean? But all over the internet right now it’s saying we have a thing for each other.”

The speculation about a “thing” happened on Aug. 8, when photos surfaced of Wendy and Meek smiling with their arms around each other. In one pic, Wendy appears to be kissing Meek on the cheek, which she cleared up by confirming she was whispering. The photos were taken at Rick Ross‘ album release party for Port Of Miami 2 in New York and once they were posted to the internet, they caused a lot of reactions from fans who were convinced something was going on between the two stars.

The rumors are understandable considering Wendy’s been living it up since her split from her husband  Kevin Hunter in Apr. She has been seen with some male friends while out and about and admitted she was dating a doctor in July. She’s also been spending quality time with girl friends, including celebs Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna, so she’ definitely not sitting back and letting her life pass her by! Although her show’s on hiatus right now, since she’s always open with her fans, we’re sure she’ll be giving more detailed updates once it returns.