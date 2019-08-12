Wendy Williams opened up about kissing Meek Mill and the romance rumors it’s caused in a new interview on Andy Cohen’s ‘Radio Andy’ show on Aug. 12.

Wendy Williams, 55, knows all about that romance speculation she caused when kissing Meek Mill, 32, and she addressed the situation in a tell-all interview. The talk show host denied anything hot and heavy is going on between her and the rapper when she appeared on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen‘s radio show, on Aug. 12. “I wasn’t making out with Meek Mill, I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him, you know, goodbye because he performed at my son’s black mitzvah and he also autographed a picture for my son,” Wendy explained on the show. “I’m not feeling for Meek Mill and he’s not feeling for me, you know what I mean? But all over the internet right now it’s saying we have a thing for each other.”

The speculation about a “thing” happened on Aug. 8, when photos surfaced of Wendy and Meek smiling with their arms around each other. In one pic, Wendy appears to be kissing Meek on the cheek, which she cleared up by confirming she was whispering. The photos were taken at Rick Ross‘ album release party for Port Of Miami 2 in New York and once they were posted to the internet, they caused a lot of reactions from fans who were convinced something was going on between the two stars.

The rumors are understandable considering Wendy’s been living it up since her split from her husband Kevin Hunter in Apr. She has been seen with some male friends while out and about and admitted she was dating a doctor in July. She’s also been spending quality time with girl friends, including celebs Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna, so she’ definitely not sitting back and letting her life pass her by! Although her show’s on hiatus right now, since she’s always open with her fans, we’re sure she’ll be giving more detailed updates once it returns.