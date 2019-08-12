Kylie Jenner’s glamorous birthday celebrations continue! The star is currently in beautiful Italy with Travis Scott & the photos from their vacation are adorable.

After a whirlwind weekend of birthday shenanigans, Kylie Jenner, 22, stepped out for a relaxing day in Portofino, Italy with her beau Travis Scott, 28. The two casually strolled and shopped around the coastal town on Aug. 12, not letting go of each other’s hands. The two lovebirds were looking stylish as ever as they enjoyed the day together. Kylie looked gorgeous in a flouncy white top that features ruffles across the bottom, as well as a bold pair of red pants. Her rapper boyfriend showed off his street style in a graphic tee, Nike sneakers, and a pair of pants decked out with patches.

As bold as Kylie’s shopping ensemble was, it was nothing compared to her wild birthday look from two nights before. The reality star went ALL out for her 22nd birthday, opting for an over-the-top feathered look that had fans falling in love. The makeup mogul slipped into The Attico’s feathered hot pink mini dress worth up to $4,569, and paired the look with neon green shades and a two-tier diamond necklace. She struck a sultry pose in front of two giant ‘2’s’ to commemorate turning 22!

It seems like Kylie and her “hubby” are getting cuter with each passing day and the rapper was sure to send her lots of love on her b-day. “Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of him with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Her birthday may be over, but Kylie is still living it up! See the sweet photos of the star and her rapper beau strolling the streets of Italy hand-in-hand above.