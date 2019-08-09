Kid Rock Slammed By Taylor Swift Fans After He Posts Sexually Repulsive Tweet About The Singer

Kid Rock wrote a grossly sexist tweet about Taylor Swift that accused her of saying she’s a Democrat to get points in Hollywood. Her fans are outraged, and with good reason.

Kid Rock, in an attempt to seem relevant for the first time since 1998, attacked Taylor Swift for a recent interview she did with Vogue, in which she revealed that she’s a Democrat. Kid Rock (real name Robert Richie), an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump who often uses Confederate flags in his shows, unleashed with a crude tweet on August 9 about the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer. He tweeted, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies… period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock”.

You don’t have to be a Swiftie to see how that’s gross. Taylor, who will appear as Bombalurina in the upcoming film Cats, graces the cover of the September 2019 issue of Vogue, in which she touches on politics during a lengthy interview. In it, she explained why she didn’t get involved during the 2016 presidential election, despite an outpouring of celebrities campaigning for Hillary Clinton. She made it clear that she didn’t support now-president Trump, and decided that supporting Hillary from afar would do better than staying in the spotlight. “Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” Taylor explained, referring to Trump.

“He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew. I knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: ‘She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar.’ These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.” Taylor made it known that she was a Democrat during the November 2018 midterms, so Kid Rock’s actually finding out about this way too late.

His tweet was met with intense criticism from Taylor’s fans, some of whom threw the lyrics to her new song “You Need To Calm Down” in his face: “You are somebody that I don’t know / But you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patrón / And I’m just like, ‘damn, it’s 7 AM’ / Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out / But you say it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out / And I’m just like, ‘Hey, are you okay?'” Some fans hit Kid Rock where it hurts by throwing it back to the last time his music was popular. Comedian Phillip Henry tweeted, “I can’t believe Sheryl Crow has a song with you,” referring to the 2001 hit “Picture”. Keep It host Ira Madison III tweeted, “Can you get over ‘Bawitdaba’ never hitting #1 on TRL and leave us alone?” Ouch.

Mr. Conferate Flag is slut-shaming a colleague because her political ideology is different than his. The Republican way. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 9, 2019

Can you get over Bawitdaba never hitting #1 on TRL and leave us alone — Ira thee Third (@ira) August 9, 2019

Her fans didn’t mince words when they responded to Kid Rock’s tweet. “Robert, no matter how much you want it, Taylor isn’t gonna write a song about you and let you star in the video. It’s just not gonna happen buddy. No means no. Ok?” one fan tweeted at the “American Bad Ass” rapper. “Mr. Confederate Flag is slut-shaming a colleague because her political ideology is different than his. The Republican way,” another wrote. Chrissy Teigen defended Taylor by making it short and simple in her reply: “you’re pathetic — Chrissy Teigen”.