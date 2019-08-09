He’s bouncing back in a big way! In an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife, James Charles spills the tea on his dating life, reviving the Sisters Tour and what’s brewing with superstar Cardi B!

James Charles, 20, is moving on! The YouTube beauty guru — who returned to the platform in May after taking a break earlier this year — could soon be collaborating with rapper Cardi B, 26. “[Cardi and I] have been dealing back and forth, but don’t have anything exactly planned yet,” Charles told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE new interview. “Both of us are working on some pretty huge projects right now, so we’ll see in the future,” he confirmed. The humble star described communicating with one of his idols as “incredible” — saying, “it’s so beyond change that I grew up watching so many people that I get to [now] communicate with on a daily basis….I get to learn from all of them and get helpful advice.” We’re sure Cardi has plenty!

We caught up with the glam social media star at fellow YouTuber Joey Graceffa‘s “Escape the Night” VIP Escape Room Experience — which happens to be one of James’ favorite extra-curricular activities. “I’m addicted to escape rooms and I’ve done almost all of them in Los Angeles, so I’m definitely a pro,” he spilled, going as far to say he thinks an escape room is a great first-date idea! “You really get a vibe about how you can work together, and the communication and working together is probably the most important thing in a relationship. If you can get out, that’s a successful first date!” But for now, he confirms “I’m sister single for a while.”

For fans wondering about his cancelled “Sisters Tour,” Charles also confirmed that the event is “100% coming back.” The 90-minute event, which offers an opportunity to meet James and luxe swag bags, was cancelled after the fallout from Charles’ feud with longtime friend and mentor Tati Westbrook. Though James isn’t “exactly sure when” but hopes the event will come back bigger and better with dates worldwide.

At the event, Charles, who looked fab in a leather onesie, appeared to be in good spirits. Though the CoverGirl spokesperson has had a traumatic last few months, he seems ready to leave the past in the past. “I have amazing friends and family around me — I would say they’re my absolute rock. I would truly not be alive today if not for them!” James revealed. Watch our EXCLUSIVE interview above!