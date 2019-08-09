Cardi B Defends Pregnant Yung Miami After Drive-By Shooting & Slams Trolls For Judging Her

Cardi B’s defending City Girls rapper, Yung Miami, after the pregnant star’s car was shot at while at a recording studio in Miami on August 6. In an Instagram live video, Cardi fired back at critics who slammed the pregnant rapper.

Cardi B, 26, isn’t happy over the backlash her friend, Yung Miami, 25, is getting after a serious incident that went down in Miami on August 6. Yung Miami, who is one half of the female rap duo City Girls, was leaving a Circle House Studios, when her vehicle was reportedly shot at. Soon after, video footage of the pregnant rapper speaking to police went viral, and that’s when fans began to slam her for “putting her unborn child in danger.”

Cardi responded to the backlash in an Instagram Live video on August 8, where she told critics that the situation Yung Miami was involved in is serious, and karma will come for those who judge. “On the comments joking about it. Doing little jokes… B–ch shut the f–k up. This shit is different,” Cardi said as she sipped a beer while getting her makeup done. “Y’all love to joke around. Just remember, those little comments that y’all be doing for clout that shit is gonna be bad karma to you b–ch, cus that karma come,” she continued, adding, “Y’all wanna be f–king funny in the comments hoe, that shit come right back to you b–ch.”

After news of the incident broke, Miami-Dade County PIO told HollywoodLife the following: “There was a vehicle that was shot up in the area of the recording studio, but I don’t know the exact address, because the address our units responded to is a block off. Our units were dispatched to 135th street and NW 1st Avenue where there was a vehicle that was shot up.”

The PIO’s statement continued: “However, there were no injuries. We have no subject information and our detectives are actively investigating it as we speak. We have no further information at this time because it’s an open case. Our detectives are trying to follow any lead possible.”

Cardi and Yung Miami have been friends for quite some time. The Grammy-winning rapper has supported City Girls since the inception of their career, and collaborated with the rap duo (JT is the other half of City Girls) on their January 2019 hit, “Twerk”.

Yung Miami, whose real name Caresha Brownlee, addressed the incident on Instagram stories, writing, “Keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could’ve been R.I.P. I’m really not okay!” She took to Instagram two days after to share her first magazine cover with Galore. As of August 8, the rapper was in Los Angeles for work.

Yung Miami announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 11. “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all,” she wrote.