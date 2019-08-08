Cardi B & Offset: How They Feel About Having A Big Lavish Wedding After Privately Getting Married

A celebrity trend is to follow a private ceremony with a grand wedding (usually in a vacation-friendly destination), and HollywoodLife has learned if Cardi B and Offset are feeling this ‘pressure.’

The latest matrimony rave in Hollywood is to have a second and bigger wedding after tying the knot in a more toned-down affair the first time around, as evidenced by the likes of Joe Jonas/Sophie Turner and Heidi Klum/Tom Kaulitz. Meanwhile, Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, checked off that first prerequisite with their hush-hush nuptials in Fulton County, Georgia in Sept. 2017, which didn’t even make the news circuit until eight months later in June 2018. “Cardi and Offset are in such a great place right now, they’re more in love than ever and they love spending as much time together as possible,” a source now EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But just because they’ve overcome rumors that Offset allegedly asked for a threesome with Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll (which led to a temporary split in Dec. 2018), that doesn’t mean they need to walk down the aisle again!

“The wedding ceremony they had was so incredibly special to them because it was just between them and nobody else,” our source reveals. “They don’t feel the need or the pressure to celebrate with a big, lavish wedding because their wedding day was perfect and everything they wanted.” But Offset and Cardi would be willing to celebrate their marriage in a different way!

“At some point, it’s possible they could renew their vows somewhere down the line,” our source adds. “But as for an official ceremony, that’s just not in the cards for them.” Cardi sounded more than content after explaining her and Offset’s decision to marry on a whim, which she revealed in an iPhone note in June 2018. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other ,was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” the “Pressed” rapper revealed.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

The ceremony was so intimate, only Cardi’s cousin and the wedding officiant were invited — not even a glam team! “We found someone to marry us, and she did ,just the two of us and my cousin 😂. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!” the Grammy-winning rapper continued in the note above. “I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!” The couple went on to welcome their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in June 2018.

Despite a few downs, Cardi and Offset have already proved that their marriage doesn’t to be validated by a big wedding. Such was the case when Offset caught sight of a photo of his wife on the wall and suggestively stuck out his tongue toward her lady business. The Migos member wrote over the picture on Aug. 5, “SEEN WIFEY ON THE WALL SO I HAD TO MAKE A PIT STOP 👅 👅 👅,” and Cardi’s response? “Come do that to me now,” she wrote — yeah, these two have other things to do than planning a second wedding!