Gabrielle Union Is The Ultimate Beach Babe In Mesh Thong Bikini – See Gorgeous Pic

Gabrielle Union was a sexy sight-to-see in a new photo that showed her strutting her stuff in a tan mesh bikini with a thong bottom, which she uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 6.

Gabrielle Union, 46, proved she has an incredible body when she took to Instagram on Aug. 6 to show it off in a tiny bikini! The pretty actress posed in the tan mesh two-piece in the snapshot and showed off her cheeky side with the swimsuit’s thong bottom. She looked off into the distance in front of water in the photo and kept her gorgeous curly full locks down. “Sun’s out… #Agt’s out 🤷🏾‍♀️ See you tonight,” Gabrielle captioned the post, referring to the talent competition show, America’s Got Talent, on which she’s a new judge. Check out the steamy pic of Gabrielle HERE!

Gabrielle’s new gig with America’s Got Talent, which premiered its 14th season in May, has her sitting alongside other judges Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel and in the company of host Terry Crews. The brunette beauty has seemed to be enjoying her time on the show, as she’s often inspired by a lot of competitors and gives heartwarming comments.

When she’s not judging talented individuals, however, she’s spending quality time with her family, which includes husband Dwyane Wade, 37, and their adorable nine-month-old daughter Kaavia. Gabrielle and Dwyane, who retired from professional basketball this year, brought their tot to the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 11 and posed for sweet photos on the carpet. The day before, Gabrielle and her man shined at the 2019 ESPY Awards, where they also posed on the red carpet and looked fantastic in flattering wardrobe choices.

Gabrielle also often gushes over her hubby and bundle of joy in various posts on social media, which show memorable moments the trio have in their private time. Whether she’s flaunting her stunning figure in a bikini, judging talent from all over the world, or bring the best mom she can be, Gabrielle never fails to disappoint!