Ariana Grande Joins Barbra Streisand For Epic ‘No More Tears’ Duet & Says She’s ‘Cherishing’ It Forever

YEP, this just happened! Ariana Grande joined Barbra Streisand onstage in Chicago for an epic performance of the legendary singer’s famous hit, ‘No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)’ and it’s EVERYTHING!

One of Ariana Grande’s biggest dreams came true on August 6: She got to perform onstage with the ONE AND ONLY, Barbra Streisand, 7. Barbra was performing at the United Center in Chicago, and invited Ari onstage as a special guest to duet on her and Donna Summers’ song, “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).” Ariana sang Donna’s parts of the song, and unsurprisingly, it sounded incredible. The ladies rocked matching black outfits for the concert, with Barbra in a flowing dress and Ariana looking sleek in dress pants and a blazer. Legendary!

Ari posted a photo of herself and Barbra after the show, which she captioned, “cherishing this moment forever.” Barbra also shared the pic, and wrote, “Secret’s out. Thank you @ArianaGrande.” Ariana also posted several videos of the performance on her Instagram story, and captioned it, “the best night o my life.” Obviously, Barbra is a singer that Ariana has probably looked up to for years, so to be able to take the stage with her was understandably a once in a lifetime experience.

The night out at Barbra’s show came on a day off of Ariana’s own tour. She performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 4, which is why she was in the Windy City to attend the Streisand concert two days later. Now, Ari has some time off before the tour resumes in London on Aug. 17.

she’s singing with Barbara what 😭😭😭 and they’re singing no more tears my Donna summer fav wow @ArianaGrande you’re amazing so proud pic.twitter.com/iUwoKTlYNg — lil papi evangelista stan 🏹 | 116 (@_mayadania) August 7, 2019

The Sweetener World Tour will take Ariana through Europe throughout the end o August, plus all of September and half of October. In November, she’ll return to the United States for another string of dates, which wrap up on Dec. 22.