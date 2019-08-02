Ariana Grande Drops Romantic New Video For ‘Boyfriend’ With Social House

Ariana Grande just keeps the hits coming. The singer has continued her all-star year by releasing yet another new single, ‘Boyfriend,’ and it features her besties in Social House!

It’s always a happy Friday when Ariana Grande, 26, drops new music, and so — with the release of “Boyfriend,” her fans are elated! We’re already freaking out over the release of the pop star’s brand new track, which arrived on Aug. 2, and according to the singer, her new bop is all about love trust and the fear of commitment. “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know!” Ariana wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who asked about the song’s inspiration. “People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to. We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person … but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone”.

With her pals and Social House bandmates Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie”Anderson the video was an intimate insight into Ari’s life. She is always posting photos and snaps with the duo, but we got to see more of them than ever in the new clip! As fans know, Social House is comprised of two of the songwriters behind “Thank U, Next.”

Earlier this year, HollywoodLife caught up with the Social House guys for an EXCLUSIVE chat. For Scootie and Mikey, they admit they were blown away by the success that “Thank U Next” took on. “We didn’t know what to expect, because this is literally our first single with a major artist, and so, we didn’t know what to expect or what dynamic it would present afterwards, and especially the topic, we didn’t know how people would perceive it, because it was a very vulnerable topic for a pop singer. We were like yo, this is going to be beautiful, but it’s also scary to just be vulnerable like that. And everybody just received it the way that we wanted,” they said. Now, with a new track with Ari under their belt, watch all three artists in the “Boyfriend” video above!