Social House: Ariana Grande Tour Openers On Their ‘Sweetener’ Show Plans & Penning ‘Thank U, Next’

“ Magic In The Hamptons” is the ultimate summer bop. Was it conjured up from real memories from the Hamptons?

Mikey: Well, we’re actually both from Pittsburgh, and we’re pretty relatively close to the same city, but we ran in similar circles because Pittsburgh is not that huge in music, so, everybody kind of knows each other, and me and Scootie really started working together when we met in Los Angeles, through Tommy Brown who’s a producer we started working with out here. We really connected in that production house.

Scootie: Actually, we had never been to the Hamptons before we made that song! The way we were writing it was kind of how you write about Hollywood, or New York City, or somewhere like that. It’s kind of like a magical place, for vacation and fun.

You guys landed yourself a label deal with none other than Scooter Braun. Is there any advice from Scooter or other other music industry members that has really stuck with you?

Mikey: Fortunately, we’re in a position where we have a lot of people that want to pour into us right now. Our friends in music and all of the people we’ve worked with previously to this have been super encouraging and gave us so much advice. Scooter will call us, and he’ll just tell us: ‘Hey, guess what’s going on right now?’ And he’ll just say something really encouraging. And he’ll be like ‘you’ve got to do that, you guys worked hard for this.’ And then like Ari will call us, and be like ‘Hey, I think we should maybe change this on here.’ Or you know, just a bunch of advice like that.

Scootie: I would say some of the coolest advice I’d say we got was probably from Chris Martin. Last year, we actually went to Coachella for the first time, and we got to watch Tyler The Creator’s performance with Chris Martin. We were just picking his brain about little stuff, trying to learn, because you know, he’s a legend, and he just told us: ‘Whatever you do, make sure you protect what you have right here in this moment,’ because ultimately it’s what is going to carry us, and make sure that we keep each other and that you know, we don’t f**k up the chemistry.

Mikey: Literally, one of the other things he said was, well, we asked him, ‘what is he coolest part about where you’re at now?’ And his answer was, ‘I still love music. I love it. That’s the most beautiful thing is that I’ve kept the ability to love it.’

Let’s talk a little bit about “Thank U, Next” with Ariana. Did you guys expect that song to be SUCH a phenomenon?

Mikey: We didn’t know what to expect, because this is literally our first single with a major artist, and so, we didn’t know what to expect or what dynamic it would present afterwards, and especially the topic, we didn’t know how people would perceive it, because it was a very vulnerable topic for a pop singer. We were like yo, this is going to be beautiful, but it’s also scary to just be vulnerable like that. And everybody just received it the way that we wanted.

Yeah, you can never predict something that monumental.

Mikey: But in fairness, Ariana said it in the song.

Scootie: We knew what the song meant to us, but we weren’t expecting it to be like that for everybody. I feel like everyone’s sorta naming their exes now, and connecting to it the way we did.

Mikey: it just turned out really special. We’re just really grateful to be a part of that one.

How did you two get on Ari’s radar to begin with?

Scootie: Well actually, when we first moved out to LA, she was one of the first people we met. We became friends and we just gelled.

Mikey: Yeah we helped out with Christmas and Chill. Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, then jumped on here. We’ve been friends for a long time!

Are you guys ready for the Sweetener tour?!

We’ve never been more excited.

What can fans who purchased tickets expect?