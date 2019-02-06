Social House: Ariana Grande Tour Openers On Their ‘Sweetener’ Show Plans & Penning ‘Thank U, Next’
It’s just a mere few weeks before the guys hit the road with Ari! Plus, the duo revealed a detail about their breakout single ‘Magic In The Hamptons’ that may surprise you.
If you’ve scrolled through Ariana Grande’s Instagram lately, you’ve probably stumbled upon a few posts involving Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie”Anderson, of the duo Social House. In fact, it’s nearly impossible not to. They’ve lent a helping hand to Ari with a number of her latest singles, (“Thank U, Next”no big deal) as well as her latest, “7 Rings.” Plus, the two long-time friends of the pop star will be joining her for the American leg of her Sweetener tour! In addition to being bffs with one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Scootie and Mikey have build themselves a niche fanbase thanks to their own infectious singles, one being the feel good bop “Magic In The Hamptons,” which you probably heard at every pool party last summer. With yet another single, “Higher,” out now, and more to come (very soon they say,) the certified hit-makers told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what’s next for them, what fans can expect from their forthcoming tour with Ari, and how the likes of Scooter Braun, Chris Martin, and more have paved the way for them as artists!
Mikey: Well, we’re actually both from Pittsburgh, and we’re pretty relatively close to the same city, but we ran in similar circles because Pittsburgh is not that huge in music, so, everybody kind of knows each other, and me and Scootie really started working together when we met in Los Angeles, through Tommy Brown who’s a producer we started working with out here. We really connected in that production house.
“Magic In The Hamptons” is the ultimate summer bop. Was it conjured up from real memories from the Hamptons?