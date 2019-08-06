Penelope Disick, 7, Is Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini-Me While Wearing Neon Bikini In Italy

The fun continues for Kourtney Kardashian and her kids! The reality star was photographed in Portofino with daughter, Penelope Disick, who looked too cute in a bikini, on Aug. 6.

It looks like Penelope Disick, 7, is taking after her bikini queen mom, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt and her kids have been on a lavish European vacation for quite some time now, and they were seen enjoying some fun in the sun once again on Aug. 6. For this outing, Koutney covered up in a skintight, purple cover up, with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. She also wore sunglasses to complete her summertime look, and carried a clear beach bag with some extra necessities for herself and the kids.

However, it was Penelope who stole the show! She rocked a neon green bikini, which she paired with high-waisted denim shorts. Following in her mom’s footsteps, P also carried a bachbag, and she rocked metallic sandals to go with her adorable look. Mason Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 4, were also present for the outing. Penelope is growing up to be quite the little fashionista, and she’s looking more and more like her mom each day! She recently chopped off her long hair for a shorter, bob style, too, and was showing it off during the latest Italy excursion.

Kourt has obviously had her hands full with three kids on this trip, but she has some friends along with her to help out. The group has spent time on yachts, shopping and more during their vacation, and they all seem to be having a blast!

Noticeably missing from the trip is Kourt’s ex and the kids’ dad, Scott Disick. The two have had an amicable co-parenting relationship in recent months, and have even taken several vacations together in 2018 and 2019. However, it looks like Kourtney took this opportunity to have some solo time with her babies, rather than having Scott along.