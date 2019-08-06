Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Strapless Bikini As She Continues Luxurious Italian Vacation

No straps? No problem. While still on vacation in Italy, Kourtney Kardashian donned a figure-hugging bikini before taking a fun canoe trip in Portofino.

If only we all could live our best lives, just like Kourtney Kardashian, 40, does. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is traveling around Europe with her three kids – Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 – and she decided to prove she was a “hot mama” on Aug. 6. While in Portofino, Kourt rocked a tight purple mini dress. Once she got down to the shoreline of the Italian Riviera, Kourt shed the dress to reveal a blush pink bikini that hugged every one of her curves. The strapless swimsuit was snug against Kourt’s fit figure, and she looked sexy as hell!

Will this strapless pink number be the hottest swimsuit Kourtney wears during her vacation? While yachting off the coast of Corsica, the KUWTK star got “cheeky” in a yellow thong bikini. The untouched photos sent fans reeling with how good Kourt looked. Two days after that, she hit the streets of Porto Cervo in a black blazer and blue bikini top. Who knew that beachwear and professional business attire could go so well together? The outfit looked as good, if not even better than the floral bikini Kourt rocked while lounging in the coastal city of Olbia.

Even when Kourt is in a one-piece, she looks incredible. While lounging in Portofino on Aug. 3, the eldest Kardashian sister was seen soaking up the sun while wearing a black Fendi one-piece swimsuit with a checkered a design. Even when she’s fully covered up, like she was when she wore a white mini-dress for lunch in Portofino, she still looks hotter than the Italian sun in summer.

If it looks like Kourtney’s utterly content with her lot in life, it’s because she is. “She absolutely feels fulfilled, she’s happy, and she’s content with her life as a whole,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of her vacation. The insider noted that Kourt’s life, particularly when it comes to love, has had its ups and downs. However, her happiness is no longer “dependent” on another person. “Kourtney is focused on her career, her three adorable kids, and she’s living her best life.” After seeing the pictures of her Italian vacation, Kourt’s happiness is undeniable.