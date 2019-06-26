Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Is Realizing That Having More Kids Might Not Be ‘An Option’ Anymore

Kourtney Kardashian has always ‘wanted more kids’, but because marriage seems like a near impossibility right now, she’s realizing it might not be ‘an option’ for her anymore.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s journey to find love has been a “difficult” one, and because of that, she doesn’t think she’ll ever get married. Thus, she also probably won’t have anymore children. But Kourtney’s “completely fine” with the idea of that, if that’s how her future truly unfolds. “Kourtney always knew she wanted more kids at some point in her life, but she’s also beginning to accept the reality that it just might not be in the cards for her any longer,” a source close to the reality star, 40, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney ultimately made the decision to freeze her eggs because she truly believed she would find the perfect man, settle down, and grow her family again. But at this point, Kourtney recognizes that may no longer be an option and she’s completely fine with that. She absolutely feels fulfilled, she’s happy, and she’s content with her life as a whole. Kourtney is focused on her career, her three adorable kids, and she’s living her best life. Another child is no longer a necessity and while it would be great, her happiness is not dependent on that fact whatsoever.”

But, of course, that’s just how Kourtney feels right now. If she were to meet Prince Charming tomorrow, she’d be happy to have more kids with him. Another source tells HollywoodLife, “If Kourtney finds love again, then having more kids is absolutely on the table, but she also loves the family he has now and the body she has now. So if love finds a way, then all bets are off and she will try to have another child, but as of this moment, she would be totally OK with the family she has now. It would not feel incomplete whatsoever!”

A third source of ours agrees, while also revealing why time isn’t a factor in Kourtney’s decision to have Kids: “Kourtney loves knowing she has an insurance policy — freezing her eggs was a very hard process, but now that she’s done it, she’s incredibly glad she did. Now, time is much less of a factor. She could decide in a few years to have more kids, or she may not, it’s a huge relief to have more time to make this choice.”

Right now, Kourtney shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick: sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 6.