Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears During Season Finale Of Talk Show: I’ve Been Through ‘Hell’

Wendy Williams has just wrapped a tumultuous season 10 of her daytime talk show. Between health problems and a split from husband Kevin Hunter, she told her audience the season was ‘hell.’

Wendy Williams has made it to the finish line of season 10 of her syndicated daytime talk show. In what was supposed to me a milestone season being on the air for a decade, it was fraught with personal dramas that played out in a very public way. As the last show of the season aired on Aug. 1, at the close the 55-year-old stood among her audience and revealed, “This season has been, well, hell for me, in a weird way,” then continued on the verge of tears.

“I appreciate doing this show because it’s my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff. You see me pass out the season, you’ve read in tabloids and the paparazzi and all that. But through it all, my one joy — aside from my son and my family — is you,” she added while starting to cry. Wendy’s a strong one though as she quickly pulled it together and triumphantly proclaimed, “I’m not doing this show forever, but I will certainly be back for season 11. A lot of people didn’t think we could do it but we did it!” telling everyone September 16, 2019 would be her show’s return date.

Season 10 had been one drama after the next for Wendy. She missed a show in Dec. of 2018, later revealing she fractured her shoulder. “There’s no way I could have done yesterday’s show,” she told her audience on Dec. 18. “I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other.” Two days later she slurred the words on her show and apologized the next day for a “less than stellar” appearance, blaming it on her shoulder “which hurts like hell.”

Wendy’s return to her show in 2019 after the holiday hiatus kept getting pushed back, with Nick Cannon and other guest hosts eventually stepping in as her she continued to deal with her shoulder and “complications regarding her Graves’ Disease,” her family said in a statement. She finally taped her first show of 2019 on March 4, but on March 19 she dropped a bomb to her audience that she was living in a sober house when not working on her show. That came reports that her manager and husband of nearly 22 years Kevin Hunter Sr. had allegedly fathered a baby with reported longtime mistress Sharina Hudson, 34. Wendy herself confirmed the news was true in June.

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin on April 11 and on April 15 triumphantly told her audience, “I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days. It’ll be Wendy on her own. I have to tell you, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son. Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day and no telephone… and you lay there and you think about your life – this is my life in the sober house – it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

“Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life,” she said. “I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever, she added. Wendy ended the summer on a high note, as when she returned from her June hiatus, she revealed on Hot Topics that she was dating a doctor in his 50s. “Well, I’m not on the market anymore,” she said on July 8. “I don’t know how I’m doing! I’m not in love, but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about,” she giggled.