Olivia showed off her tight and toned tummy in a tiny crop top and baggy pants while walking around Hollywood on July 31.

Olivia Culpo, 27, has been one to watch this summer. Her perfect summer style has been on point, and every day, we can’t wait to see what she is wearing! She’s rocked leopard jumpsuits, bold and bright mini dresses, and of course, super sexy bikinis. Her latest look, which she wore in Hollywood, Calif. on July 31 was a tiny black crop top and iridescent, baggy pants. She paired the look with black patent leather ankle boots with a high stiletto heel. She skipped all jewelry, and let her pants — and her abs — do the talking.

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe winner spoke to HollywoodLife earlier this year about her workout routine. “I love to try different workouts. [I do] a lot of resistance and weight training but I also love spinning and barre,” she told us. “For abs and core, pilates is a great workout, because it helps create definition in your abs.”

As far as her diet, she told us, “I always try to follow the 80%, 20% rule when it comes to food. 80% is clean, healthy eating, while treating yourself is the other 20% of the time….Sometimes I eat pizza and other days I eat really healthy.” It’s all about balance, people!

It takes a lot of confidence to rock shiny, baggy cargo pants, but Olivia has it! She looks amazing. Her skin was absolutely glowing, highlighted to perfection. Her eyes stood out thanks to a cat eye liner and her trademark bold brows. Her hair was in a deep side party, styled in gorgeous waves. The perfect summer makeup look!