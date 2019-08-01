See Pics
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Six Pack In Skintight Black Crop Top — Pic

olivia culpo black crop top
MEGA
Former Miss Universe, Stunning Olivia Culpo wears in a black crop top and black cargo pants as she was seen at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 05 Apr 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: 42 / All Access / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA395147_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo displays her rock hard midriff in a funky pair of reflective two tone baggy pants as she arrives to dinner. 31 Jul 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA476860_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Culpo seen leaving Walgreen being escorted to her car by a security guard. 03 Apr 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA393514_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia CulpoOlivia Culpo out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2018WEARING FENDI View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Olivia showed off her tight and toned tummy in a tiny crop top and baggy pants while walking around Hollywood on July 31.

Olivia Culpo, 27, has been one to watch this summer. Her perfect summer style has been on point, and every day, we can’t wait to see what she is wearing! She’s rocked leopard jumpsuits, bold and bright mini dresses, and of course, super sexy bikinis. Her latest look, which she wore in Hollywood, Calif. on July 31 was a tiny black crop top and iridescent, baggy pants. She paired the look with black patent leather ankle boots with a high stiletto heel. She skipped all jewelry, and let her pants — and her abs — do the talking.

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe winner spoke to HollywoodLife earlier this year about her workout routine. “I love to try different workouts. [I do] a lot of resistance and weight training but I also love spinning and barre,” she told us. “For abs and core, pilates is a great workout, because it helps create definition in your abs.”

As far as her diet, she told us, “I always try to follow the 80%, 20% rule when it comes to food. 80% is clean, healthy eating, while treating yourself is the other 20% of the time….Sometimes I eat pizza and other days I eat really healthy.” It’s all about balance, people!

Olivia Culpo was out and about in Hollywood wearing a black crop top and baggy pants on July 31 (MEGA)

It takes a lot of confidence to rock shiny, baggy cargo pants, but Olivia has it! She looks amazing. Her skin was absolutely glowing, highlighted to perfection. Her eyes stood out thanks to a cat eye liner and her trademark bold brows. Her hair was in a deep side party, styled in gorgeous waves. The perfect summer makeup look!