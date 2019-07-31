Lauren Daigle Reflects On Making Breathtaking Video For’Rescue’: ‘It Was A Once In A Lifetime Experience’

Lauren Daigle trekked out to Alaska to film her captivating new video, so it’s no surprise that she told us it was the experience of a lifetime!

Two-time Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle, 27, has returned with a new single, and the video will take your breath away. The songstress released “Rescue” on July 20 and the corresponding visual is one of her most awe-inspiring to date. Shot entirely in Alaska, Lauren got in touch with her spiritual side as she stood amongst miles of snow-covered mountains and glacial views. The talented singer EXCLUSIVELY told us about the experience, which was one for the books. “We were on top of this huge block of ice with rivers running through it, it was just something I had never seen before,” the singer recalls. “The depth of the landscape was so incredible and being able to film ‘Rescue’ there was a once in a lifetime experience,” she tells HollywoodLife.

The vibrant song and video marks the second single from her most recent album, Look Up Child. “Rescue’ is probably the most personal song from Look Up Child,” she shared in a press release. “It was written for someone very close to me who was going through a difficult time. I wanted something that would comfort them in their time of need. That’s the purpose of the song, to give hope to people who feel lost.”

The four-minute clip is a must-see for fans of the singer-songwriter, and will keep you captivated from start to finish. The cinematic video was filmed over two days on Knik Glacier, Alaska, and shows the musician in the midst of the breathtaking landscape. “We wanted epic scenes, while also being intimate,” shares John Gray, the video’s director.

Be sure to catch Lauren’s stunning new visual above! The singer never disappoints but this dreamy visual is definitely one for the books!