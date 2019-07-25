Bow Wow and his new girl, Corri Moore, have a serious talk about getting intimate in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

Bow Wow’s got a new girl and he’s trying to get to the bottom of what’s going on in their relationship. In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 25 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow and Corri Moore have a candid discussion in the park about their love life. “Once we get intimate, that’s when I really start having feelings, you know what I’m saying?” Corri tells Bow Wow. When his girl starts revealing how she’ll be like if they get serious, Bow admits that she makes him a “little nervous.”

Corri has quite the reply and she doesn’t hold back with her honesty, “See, I’m not crazy though,” she says to Bow. “I’m not, like, a dangerous person. My emotions are dangerous, the way that I feel. Like, if you hurt my feelings…” Bow Wow asks if she’ll slice his tires or something like that.

“I’m the, like, pick your shoes up, put ’em on a mat outside my door, and open the door for you and let you go before we be physical,” Corri admits. When Corri quips that they can be friends for 3 years before they get serious, that makes Bow Wow pause. Then she adds that’s without being intimate.

When Bow Wow asks about whether that means with or without sex, Corri gives him the answer he doesn’t want to hear. Her reasoning? “Once we become intimate, I start to wonder what that d*ck doing,” she says. Bow Wow claps back, “It’s in my pants.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.