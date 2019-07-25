Brielle Biermann, 22, Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Red Hot Bikini & Calls Life ‘A Blessing’

Brielle Biermann finally had a chance to lounge at home in a bikini, right after accusing Delta of kicking her off a flight that was supposed to mark the end of cross-country family vacation.

Brielle Biermann’s back in Atlanta, and in a swimsuit. The 22-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star threw on the classic cool girl bikini set — square neck bikini top with high-rise bottoms, a la Kendall Jenner — and posed for a mirror selfie, which she shared to Instagram on July 25. Making the photo even hotter was the swimsuit’s red hot shade! “Everyday above ground is a blessing💕,” the Bravo star captioned the fire engine look. But Brielle experienced a ton of commotion just trying to get off the ground five days ago.

After a six-week trip away from home with pit stops in Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio, Texas and Los Angeles, the Biermann clan (mom Kim Zolciak, 41, and siblings Ariana, 17, Kroy Biermann Jr. (KJ), 8, Kash, 6, Kaia, 5, and Kane, 5) were ready to fly back to the East Coast on July 20. But Brielle claimed they were kicked off a flight after her adoptive dad Kroy Biermann, 33, got held up because of his service dog! “Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—-ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” Brielle tweeted, and later deleted the message. Kim also slammed the airline and claimed got “involved.”

Alas, the delay meant Brielle could fit in a hangout session with Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17, at Delilah before boarding a flight the next day. Delta also revealed in a statement that “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal,” because Kroy “arrived at the gate after the aircraft door was shut.”

Before the airport fiasco, Brielle made her presence known on the West Coast! She was hard to miss in a neon pink blazer and Rapunzel-length blonde extensions for a night of clubbing in West Hollywood on July 16.