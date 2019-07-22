Fans in attendance at Blake Shelton’s July 21 concert got the ultimate surprise when Gwen Stefani joined him onstage! The couple performed a sweet duet together & Gwen looked drop-dead-gorgeous in denim shorts.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 43, are a dream duo both on-stage and off. Gwen supported her boyfriend at his July 21 concert at the California Midstate Fair and even joined him onstage for a song. The stunning songstress took to the stage for a surprise appearance in a cute black tank top paired with denim cutoff shorts. The No Doubt singer also sported a sexy pair of fishnet tights and she tossed a fringed kimono over her look. Gwen was all smiles are she rocked out with her musician boyfriend, who played the guitar while she belted out a tune. The two commanded the stage with a rendition of “Go Ahead And Break My Heart,” and had the crowd singing right along!

Fans were elated to see the surprise appearance from Gwen at her boyfriend’s show, and they took to Twitter to rave about it. “💜💜💜Blake Shelton concert was awesome. So excited to see Gwen Stefani come out & do a duet together. Fun, fun, fun!!!! 🤩🤠😍,” one person said in a post. “Gwen fucking stefani went on stage with blake shelton tonight and holy fuck … wow. still shook,” another wrote. “Blake Shelton bringing out Gwen Stefani! What a show!!,” a third person excitedly said.

It seems like Gwen and Blake just keep on getting cuter with each passing day and a week before she hit the stage with her beau, Gwen shared a series of heart-melting snaps with the country crooner. The hit-maker shared an intimate photo of her and Blake kissing on her Instagram Story ahead of a performance on July 14, and two days before that, she shared another social media snippet of Blake kissing her. This adorable pair are never afraid to show their affection for one another!

This pair nail it every time they hit the stage together, but Gwen really wowed with this outfit. With her adorable cowgirl booties, she was perfectly dressed for the annual state fair!