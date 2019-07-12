Watch
Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton A Kiss On The Cheek In Sweet New Video – Watch

Gwen Stefani showed off some PDA with longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton in a new Instagram Story last night.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 43, are going strong! The No Doubt singer shared a video on her Instagram Story of her giving her boyfriend of almost four years a quick cheek kiss to show him some love. “The deal is this.. just doing a little Italian [food],” Gwen said about the evening. She walked over to Blake and gave him a cheek kiss while showing her kitchen and the food she and her friends made for the night.

Earlier in the day, Gwen shared a boomerang of Blake singing in the studio. “Babe of the earth,” she captioned the Instagram Story. Even though the couple has been together for years now, Blake still is totally over the moon for Gwen! “Even when I have a day off and she’s working, I go with her to whatever she’s doing,” Blake said in an interview with People. “I never get enough of her.”

The couple hasn’t gotten engaged yet, but it’s definitely on Blake’s mind! “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere,” Blake told Entertainment Tonight about the idea of getting married to Gwen. He also spoke about relationship rumors the couple faces. “It’s funny,” Blake said. “I’ve learned over the years to just take it for what it is. If I am, somehow, and Gwen is, somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have.”

cuteness via gwens insta story 💕

We can’t get enough of this couple! We’re happy to see their sweet and small intimate moment together that Gwen decided to share with her Instagram followers. We’ll be on the edge of our seat, waiting to see what happens next with them.