Blake Shelton Gushes That He ‘Never Gets Enough’ Of Gwen Stefani: I Go Everywhere With Her

Another day, another cute thing Blake Shelton had to say about Gwen Stefani. The country crooner admitted that he ‘never gets enough’ of his girlfriend of four years in a new interview.

Even after four years of dating, Blake Shelton still can’t “get enough” of Gwen Stefani! The country singer, 43, opened up about how he’ll follow his girlfriend to work just to spend more time with her in an interview with People. “Even when I have a day off and she’s working, I go with her to whatever she’s doing,” Blake revealed, adding, “I never get enough of her.”

Lucky for him, the pair will have similar schedules soon enough. This September, the No Doubt singer will return for season 17 of NBC’s The Voice following the departure of longtime coach Adam Levine. “We’re all going to miss Adam,” Blake said about his now former costar, before joking about the major advantage Gwen has over the Maroon 5 frontman. “There’s no way around it. But [Gwen’s] way better looking than he is, in my opinion.”

November will mark four years that the couple have been together since sparks initially flew when they both coached on The Voice together. But while Blake admitted that it was “shocking” that it’s already been that long, he’s over the moon about where they are in their relationship. “I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he told Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell.

Fans of the couple have been wondering when they’ll tie the knot for a while now – but while marriage isn’t in the near future, it’s also not completely out of the question, either. “[Our bond] gets stronger every day,” he explained. “Obviously that’s gotta lead somewhere.” But when there is engagement news, don’t expect to see it first in a tabloid. “I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he told ET, adding that when he does pop the question, the couple will announce it with someone “credible.”