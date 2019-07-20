JWoww Gives Off Pinup Vibes In Sexy Plunging Swimsuit After Telling Ronnie Ortiz-Magro He & His GF Need ‘Therapy’

JWoww absolutely stunned in a black one-piece bathing suit and vibrant red lipstick as she laid poolside in her new pic!

If anyone knows how to do summer right, it’s the cast of the Jersey Shore! Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, showed us all how it’s done in her new Instagram pic she posted yesterday, which showed her laying out by a pool in a one-piece black bathing suit in a vintage, pin-up makeup look.

“Pool season has finally arrived! #jwowwtanning #gtl,” she captioned the ‘gram. Her “GTL” was, of course, referencing the iconic Jersey Shore catchphrase “gym, tan, laundry.”

JWoww’s latest pic came after she said Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley should get five years of therapy. The couple has been known to fight, and Jenni was probably just looking out for her friends.

In a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, JWoww opened up to co-star Deena Corese about her struggles being a mother. “He’s hyper sensitive,” JWoww said about her son, Greyson. “He’s always in flight or fight mode. He’s never able to express himself and he’s really tense.”

JWoww also discussed how Greyson had recently thrown “the biggest fit” in an airport with her. “That, like, killed me,” JWoww said. “I have never experienced anything like that in my life. Greyson scratched his face, snapped my glasses, was head-butting me in front of everybody. He was hitting me, slapping me, biting.”

“And i see people recording and I’m like…oh my god,” the star continued. “F***ing help me! I literally looked at the agent like…can you help me? My son has no idea what he’s doing right now. He’s completely manic, freaking. I started crying on the line. I was defeated, done. I just started bawling and I walked on the plane crying the whole time.”