MUA Hrush Achemyan Gushes Over ‘Ride Or Die’ Friend Khloe Kardashian: She Has A ‘Heart Of Gold’

Kardashian makeup artist Hrush Achemyan gave an update on how her ‘ride or die’ pal Khloe Kardashian is doing five months after splitting up with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian faced a painful reality that not everyone in her life has her back after Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson kissed at a party in February. Now, one of the people she still counts on in her life has given an update about how she’s holding up. Hrush Achemyan, one of the Kardashians’ go-to makeup artists, opened up about her “ride or die” pal in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife on July 19.

“Khloe is a ride or die b–h that you live for and then you die for,” Hrush, 32, told HL at the launch of her Siwear Sunglasses line and 32nd birthday party in downtown Los Angeles. “She’s one hundred. Honestly, that girl has a heart of gold.”

Hrush’s comments come after the Revenge Body host, 35, revealed that despite what Tristan, 28, has put her through, she still doesn’t hate him because he helped create their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson. After a fan implied on Instagram that she detested her ex, she responded, saying, “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual.”

Khloe’s also been an incredible mother to True, according to the makeup artist. “She is amazing. She is the best mom I’ve ever seen. I only hope to be a mother like that,” she said. Hrush revealed that Khloe isn’t the only sister she finds “inspiring” – she’s fond of all of Khloe’s sisters: Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. “There’s nothing bad someone can say about them. They’re incredible.”