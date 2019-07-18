Top chef with a top bod! Padma Lakshmi showed off her awesome figure in a bikini on the beach!

Things are heating up! Padma Lakshmi, 48, bared (mostly) all in a new Instagram post, where she’s rocking a purple string bikini on the beach in the Hamptons! In the photo, the Top Chef host’s arms are up as she’s taking in the sun and showcasing her toned figure. Oh, and the pic is totally unedited! “100°F this weekend. “Perfect.” #noretouchingupinhere #nofacetuneeither,” Padma wrote alongside the photo. The host is definitely ready for the heat wave that is hitting about two-thirds of the nation, according to The National Weather Service!

When it comes to her figure, Padma openly has told Fitness about how she manages to keep her healthy stature while indulging in the delicious foods on Top Chef, after admitting that while filming the Bravo show she consumes at least seven to eight thousand calories a day! “I follow a clean diet: no meats, no sweets, no alcohol, no cheese, no fried food, no wheat,” she explained of her regimen after filming. “And I work out five days a week, boxing three days, lifting weights the other two.”

“I eat a lot of vegetables and fruit. I eat fish and chicken and shellfish. I also eat a lot of lentils and beans,” the 48-year-old also recently told Access of her diet “When I’m not on the show, I’m pretty plant-based. I was raised as a vegetarian in India and in America. We had a vegetarian home. I didn’t really start eating meat until I was a teenager, so I’m used to eating like that. It’s hard for your body to process meat.” Padma, who is a native of Chennai, admitted she gives herself “license to eat,” and has never been scared off from doing Top Chef, despite gaining 15-17 pounds a season.

“I eat so much food [on the show]. I gain more weight now because I’m older. I gain now like 15 pounds and in Chicago, I gained 17 because of deep dish pizza,” she said. “For legal reasons, I have to make sure I try everything so I just give myself license!”