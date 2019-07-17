Yara Shahidi Rocks Natural Curly Hair & Gorgeous Glow For Unretouched ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot

Yara Shahidi looks naturally flawless in a new, completely unretouched photoshoot for the August issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar.’

Yara Shahidi, 19, proved she’s beautiful from the inside out, as she graced the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar with a completely unretouched photoshoot. The Grown-ish actress shows off her naturally curly hair and glowing skin for the shoot, while dressed in neutral tones. In one photo, Yara looks amazing in a crisp white Oscar de la Renta gown which features a halter neckline and a long flowy scarf with fringe hems draped across her neck and back. The silky white dress hugged Yara’s petite frame perfectly, while she accessorized with a Cartier ring and earrings. As for her glam, she let her natural hair down into massively voluminous curls, while her skin was glowing from the Bobbi Brown makeup used on set. Aside from some glossy lids and a nude glossy lip, Yara went basically makeup-free.

The two other photos of Yara from the shoot are equally as stunning, as she posed in a tan Michael Kors Collection set. She wore a spaghetti strap knit bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline, tucked into the matching high-waisted knit elastic skirt. She accessorized this look with the same Cartier ring and earrings, and kept her glam the same as well. In the third photo, her hair and jewels remain the same, but the photo is shot in black and white, taken at a side angle. She donned a black satin Hermés dress with a criss-cross open back, paired with a chunky silver chain Hermés necklace.

Yara’s photoshoot was not only stunning, she also had a ton to say. As the new face of cosmetics company, Bobbi Brown, Yara gushed about the brand’s latest expansion of shade ranges. “I love that more brands are doing this. There have been times when I got out of the makeup chair and my skin looked gray. It’s why I think every single person of color usually brings their own makeup kit to set,” she shared.

When Yara isn’t dressed up for events, she can usually be spotted dressed down in tracksuits, which she explained she does for a reason, “By not showing skin, I’m making a statement.” As for how she felt dressing up in this season’s latest pieces from high fashion designers, she shared, “My clothes need to have movement. For me, fashion is all about joy.”

We absolutely loved Yara’s photoshoot for the magazine which hits newsstands on July 23, and we love that Yara chose to be featured in the spread without any airbrushing at all.