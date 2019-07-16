See Message
Hailey Baldwin Defends Justin Bieber After Tool Singer Disses Him: It Was ‘Very Childish & Hurtful’

Hailey Baldwin Defends Justin Bieber From Tool Singer
Don’t expect Hailey Baldwin to buy Justin Bieber the new Tool album when it finally comes out. After the band’s lead singer trashed Biebs for loving their music, Hailey called him out for such a rude remark.

While he’s considered one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Justin Bieber, 25, is a low-key metal fan. Unfortunately for him, metal is not a fan of Justin Bieber. After the “Sorry” singer shared lyrics from Tool’s “The Pot” to his Instagram Stories on July 11, the band’s singer and founder, Maynard James Keenan, 55, had only a single word reply to the revelation that Justin Bieber listens to Tool: “#bummer.” This didn’t please Mrs. Bieber, aka Hailey Baldwin. “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music,” she tweeted back at Maynard on July 15.

“You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you,” Justin’s wife added.” “Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.” Clearly, Hailey is unaware of how Maynard has been making his adoring public “unhappy” for years, because Tool fans have been waiting over a decade for brand new music from the band. Their last album was 2006’s 10,000 Days, the album that contains the track Justin quoted on his IG.

So far, Maynard hasn’t responded to Mrs. Bieber. This isn’t the first time that Justin has clashed with one of his metal idols. He and Marilyn Manson, 50, seemingly began a bromance in 2016, after the “Beautiful People” singer posted a picture of him wearing a Bieber shirt. Shortly afterward, the two took a selfie together, according to Metal Injection. Yet, the two seemed to have a falling out in 2017, after Justin “re-imagined” a classic Marilyn Manson shirt as part of his line of metal-inspired merch for his “Purpose Tour.” Justin reportedly told Marilyn that he “made you relevant again,” which resulted in Manson calling Justin “a real piece of sh*t.

Manson would later squash any notion of beef, per NME, by going on Howard Stern’s show to share a text conversation between him and Justin. “You were just you being you. No beef here,” Manson supposedly texted Justin, who reportedly replied: “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad, if I was an asshole that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that.” Maybe Manson can broker some peace between Justin, Maynard, and Hailey? Or, perhaps Maynard can make it up to Justin by giving him the first listen to the new Tool album. Imagine, thirteen years of silence and the first person to hear brand new music from Tool is Justin Bieber.