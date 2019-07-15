See Comment
Kylie Jenner Slams Beauty Star Amanda Ensing After YouTuber Accused Her Of Copying Her Instagram

Kylie Jenner is hitting back at beauty influencer, Amanda Ensing, who accused the ‘KUWTK’ star of copying a photo of hers on Instagram. And, she used a line from her big sis, Kim Kardashian, in her epic response!

Take note: Poses are pretty serious these days. Beauty influencer Amanda Ensing publicly accused Kylie Jenner of copying her pose in a recent photo on Instagram (SEEN HERE), and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, didn’t let it go unnoticed. And, Kylie sought inspiration from her big sis, Kim Kardashian in her epic response to Amanda’s claim. “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Kylie replied to the YouTube star on Instagram.

Kylie, who’s currently on a “girls trip” in Turks and Caicos, shared a nude photo to Instagram on July 14, where she covered her private areas with her legs and arms, and wore nothing but an oversized straw hat. While most of the 79k comments were messages of praise and love for Kylie, Amanda’s comment read: “This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅”, in reference to a nude pic she shared (SEEN HERE) on June 17, that appeared similar to the youngest KarJenner’s. Amanda, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, clearly hinted that Kylie may have taken inspiration from her photo. Amanda has yet to reply to Kylie’s response.

Many fans were surprised over Kylie’s clap back, seeing as she’s in “vacation mode” with her best friends, Sofia Richie, Ariel TejadaVictoria Villarroel and Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolao, along with her daughter, Stormi Webster. The group boarded a pink and white Kylie Skin private jet in celebration of the makeup mogul’s new Summer Collection, which includes coconut lotion, body scrub, and sunscreen.

