‘Grand Hotel’s Bryan Craig: Javi Will Continue To ‘Step Up’ & ‘Starts To Fall For Ingrid More & More’

GRAND HOTEL - "You've Got Blackmail"- Javi finally reveals his big secret to the family, and Alicia and Danny's hidden relationship becomes more complicated as new rules are enforced. Meanwhile, a past lover of Sky is revealed, adding another suspect to her disappearance, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 15 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) BRYAN CRAIG
GRAND HOTEL - "You've Got Blackmail"- Javi finally reveals his big secret to the family, and Alicia and Danny's hidden relationship becomes more complicated as new rules are enforced. Meanwhile, a past lover of Sky is revealed, adding another suspect to her disappearance, on a new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 15 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) ANNE WINTERS, BRYAN CRAIG
GRAND HOTEL - "The Big Sickout" - Danny and Jason dive deeper into the mystery of Sky's disappearance, an old friend of Gigi's checks into the hotel causing Santiago to feel uneasy and Javi is put to work on an all-new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth) WENDY RAQUEL ROBINSON
GRAND HOTEL - "Smokeshow" - Gigi attempts to step in to save the hotel after El Rey's performance gets out of control. Meanwhile, Danny's cover is blown by one of the hotel staffers; and Ingrid's deception forces Javi to step up and take responsibility for his actions, on an all-new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JUNE 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Byron Cohen) DENYSE TONTZ, LINCOLN YOUNES View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Javi’s relationship with Ingrid is just going to get more complicated. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Grand Hotel’ star Bryan Craig about Javi’s feelings for Ingrid, the big mysteries at play, and more.

Ingrid telling Javi that he’s going to be a father, even though he really isn’t the father, has thrown Javi for a loop on Grand Hotel. Over the course of the first 4 episodes of the show’s first season, Javi has been actively taking steps to prepare for fatherhood. “You’re going to see Javi step up more and be more responsible,” Bryan Craig teased to HollywoodLife. “He starts to fall for Ingrid more and more as time goes on, and she falls more for him.”

Javi has yet to find out that Ingrid’s baby is not his. The father is actually Mateo. HollywoodLife asked Bryan whether or not he thinks Javi and Ingrid ultimately make a good match. “I think Javi and Ingrid would do well together if it didn’t start off the way it started off,” Bryan said. “You know what I mean? They have a lot of similarities. They’re both kinda mischievous, and I think they would fit. But I don’t see how it would work out after all this unfolds.”

Bryan noted that we’re “going to get all” of Javi’s backstory, including what happened the day Javi lost his leg. “We spend a lot of time flashing back to what happened and his process,” Bryan continued. “You know, going forward and getting older with the disability and all that.” Episode 8 of the show will be a very Javi-centric episode.

When it comes to Grand Hotel, there are multiple mysteries at play. The main mystery surrounds the disappearance of Sky, a former employee at the Riviera Grand and Danny’s sister. Only recently did fans learn that there’s a mystery revolving around Javi and Alicia’s late mother, who is played by Eva Longoria. In a flashback, Beatriz went to Gigi in hysterics over something that happened. She cried that if Santiago found out what she’d done, he’d kill her. “You’re going to get a lot of flashbacks of Eva, too, as the season goes on,” Bryan revealed. “Her part is quite big.”

Gigi ended up marrying Santiago after Beatriz died, which caused major tension between Gigi and Santiago’s kids. “I can say before Javi’s father and Gigi got together, Javi and Gigi were very close,” Bryan said. “I can also say that by the end of the season, they may not hate each other so much anymore.”

In regards to the Sky mystery, Bryan said that we will find out what happened at the end of the season and Javi does have a role in what happened. “Everyone’s involved in everyone’s storyline in one way or another,” Bryan said. “Even characters right now you might think are so not important, they’re very important. I can confidently say that no one will be able to guess what happened. I remember when we all went to the last table read for the season finale, and no one got it right.” Grand Hotel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.