Ariel Winter Gushes Over ‘Wonderful’ BF Levi Meaden In New Interview: ‘He’s Always There For Me’

Ariel Winter was smitten when opening about her boyfriend Levi Meaden during an interview with ‘Us Weekly’ and she talked about how even in the worst of times, he’s there for her.

Ariel Winter, 21, can’t get enough of her boyfriend Levi Meaden‘s love! The Modern Family actress gushed about the 31-year-old blond hunk in a recent interview and from her heartwarming praise, we can totally tell why she’s head over heels for him. “He’s a wonderful person. He’s always there for me … all the time,” she told Us Weekly. “He’s always trying to make me feel good about myself, but also just to be there for me as a person, you know? Just as me, as Ariel — and that’s hard to find, is people who just take you for you. The good, the bad, the ugly — everything.”

Ariel didn’t stop there either. She went on to explain how nice it was to have Levi’s neverending support through her toughest times. “For me, that is great to have the support [from someone] on everything in life, not just specific things,” she said. “Just for someone to be there for you through all things, not just you know, pick and choose.”

Ariel and Levi started dating in Nov. 2016 and have seemed inseparable ever since. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Levi has helped the red-headed beauty stay strong in her confidence and happiness with their healthy relationship, especially after the public feud she had with her mother, Crystal Workman. “Ariel struggled so much with everything she went through with her mom and she is so thankful to find a partner like Levi who dotes and loves on her constantly,” the source explained. “Ariel’s always been a confident girl, but every since her breast reduction and the fact that she’s lost so much weight, she’s even more confident than ever. She’s so comfortable in her skin.”

We love seeing love this strong and continue to wish Ariel and Levi many more years of happiness!