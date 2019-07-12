Emily Ratajkowski took her puppy for a walk in NYC & managed to make picking up dog poop look sexy while in a white crop top & skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, can officially make anything look sexy and the model even managed to make picking up dog poop look good. Emily took her puppy, Columbo, out for a walk in New York City on July 12, when she opted to wear quite a sexy ensemble. Emily rocked a long-sleeve button down type top, which featured an insanely plunging neckline and tied just under her chest, flashing major braless cleavage. She paired the super cropped linen shirt with a low-rise, stretchy knit maxi skirt that hugged her petite frame perfectly. Considering the shirt was so short and the skirt was so low, her entire torso was on full display in this ensemble, and she looked unbelievably toned. The crisp white skirt skirt was a stretchy knit material that ended at her ankles, as she paired the outfit with her go-to white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a black leather purse, and tiny sunglasses. The best part about Emily’s early-morning walk ensemble was that she was pictured picking up dog poop on the street, and manged to make it look seriously sexy.

Emily has been on a roll with her outfits lately – both on the red carpet and off-duty. She was just in Paris last week when she rocked two absolutely gorgeous dresses including her dress at a Kerastase hair event in Port Debilly, Paris on Tuesday, June 26. Emily opted to wear a stunning white tweed Jacquemus Spring 2019 mini dress with a halter neckline that was insanely plunging, showing off ample cleavage, while fringe hung down the sides of the dress. Just a day before that, she opted to wear a monochromatic black outfit featuring a tiny crop top and a matching skin-tight skirt. Emily’s sleeveless high-neck, halter crop top was super tight and short, as it ended just below her breasts, revealing her unbelievable toned abs. She paired the tiny top with a high-waisted bodycon midi skirt that ended just below her knees and hugged her toned figure perfectly, with a massive black leather croc-embossed belt cinching in her waist.

Aside from Emily’s Paris looks, we have seriously been loving Emily’s outfits while walking her dog in NYC. Ever since Emily adopted her puppy Columbo, back in May, she has been strutting down the streets of NYC as if it’s her runway.

Some of our favorite looks from Emily while walking her puppy include her her leopard silk skirt and tube top, her Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts, and her salmon pink The Line by K Saloma Wrap Dress, which was super short and tight, highlighting her fabulously toned figure. Click through the gallery above to see all of Emily’s sexiest outfits while walking her dog.