Khloe Kardashian: Why She’s Okay With Spoiling True, 1, Despite Fan Criticism

Khloe Kardashian recently defended her right to spoil her daughter True after a fan shaded her for allowing the 1-year-old to drive a toy Bentley. But did the judgmental comments actually get to her?

Khloe Kardashian got into a major back and forth with a fan when she shared an Instagram video on July 6 of daughter True Thompson playing in her pink bedazzled toy Bentley. When the fan called out Khloe for “excessive spending” and “worthless materialism”, KoKo was quick to clap back and put the hater in their place for wasting time getting upset over a child riding in a toy car. Now, a source close to the Good American apparel founder tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the judgmental comments actually do get to Khloe — but nothing will stop her from spoiling True.

“Khloe is absolutely obsessed with being a mother to True and she has no plans of ever stopping to spoil her,” says our source. “She sees no problem with it whatsoever, as long as her daughter understands morals and values. That’s how Kris raised Khloe and her sister and they plan to do the same with their kids. Despite how strong and tough Khloe acts, she’s actually the most sensitive of all the Kardashian women, so those comments sometimes do effect her. She’s human.”

Khloe also doesn’t believe she has any reason to feel bad about giving her little girl all she could dream of. “Khloe feels she works really hard and loves to spoil her daughter and fans commenting otherwise will never change what she does,” our source adds. “She fights for what she believes in, and that’s why she commented back. She believes it’s OK how she is raising her daughter.”

Of course it’s very possible that Khloe feels she has to go above and beyond when it comes to raising True because she’s pretty much doing it alone. As HollywoodLife previously reported Khloe has accepted that she’s going to be a single mom to True now that she and Tristan Thompson are done for good but what’s harder to come to terms with is not being able to give True a brother or sister right away. “Khloe loved growing up with her sisters and there was a time when she was hoping to give True the same experience with lots of brothers & sisters.” The reality beauty has five siblings total, and so she “also envisioned herself marrying Tristan and having a big family with him,” our source revealed. “But, because of heartbreaking circumstances which led to their split, all those dreams have been shattered and Khloe fears she may never have any more babies.”