Carly Waddell Defends Hannah Keeping Luke P. On ‘The Bachelorette’: The ‘Feelings Are Still There’

Luke Parker has caused controversy on this season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but he’s still made Hannah Brown’s top 4, and we caught up with Bachelor Nation alum, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, for their take on the situation!

Viewers of The Bachelorette are SHOCKED that Hannah Brown is going on a hometown date with Luke Parker, especially after he’s been at the center of the drama on this season of the show. However, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Carly Waddell, who has a new podcast called Mommies Tell All with Jade Roper, says she understands why Hannah has been conflicted. Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she feels that Hannah and Luke’s day one connection (he got the first impression rose) is what’s played a part in her finding it so hard to let him go. “I think we see the Bachelorette fall really quickly for somebody at the beginning,” Carly explained. “That’s why I think the first impression rose….those people end up really far because [the Bachelorette has] already decided…I really like this person. And they keep those feelings going.”

Carly’s husband, Evan Bass, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise, also weighed in on the situation. “Maybe she’s suffering from Stockholm Syndrome,” he joked. “Bless her heart. She’s gutted. She’s like…I’m either falling in love…or I’m going crazy. More the latter.” Carly made it clear that she’s a huge fan of Hannah, though, and said, “I love [her]. I want to be her friend.” It’s certainly been a controversial decision for Hannah to bring Luke all the way to the Top 4, especially since she’s expressed her concerns about his inability to get along with the other guys throughout most of the season.

Based on previews we’ve seen from upcoming episodes, it doesn’t look like the drama between Hannah and Luke subsides anytime soon, either. One clip of the two shows Luke telling Hannah he doesn’t want her sleeping with any of the other remaining men on the show, and fans have been buzzing about it since it first debuted at the beginning of the season. A more recent clip shows her sending him home after the same argument, while telling him, “I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me.”

Of course, we’ll have to take the footage that appears to show Hannah sending Luke home with a grain of salt. After all, she already did send him home earlier this season, but he came back and convinced her to keep him around, so it’s impossible to know how this will play out! The show continues on July 8 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.