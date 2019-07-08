Brody Jenner Feels Kardashians ‘Never Fully Accepted Him’ Despite Trying ‘Everything’ To Get Closer

Despite his best efforts, Brody Jenner has never quite solidified a strong bond with his Kar-Jenner sisters & a source close to ‘The Hills’ star EXCLUSIVELY told HL why.

The Kardashians are a close-knit bunch but one member of the family, Brody Jenner, 35, doesn’t come around much. A source close to The Hills: New Beginnings star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why forming a close bond with his sisters, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, has proven difficult. “Brody still holds on to a lot of hurt feelings and resentment towards the Kardashians. Brody still feels like the family never fully accepted him and one of the final straws was Kim not extending an invitation to now wife, Kaitlynn Carter, to her wedding to Kanye West,” our source explains. Additionally, “Brody feels that his dad often chose those kids over him and didn’t try hard enough for his now wife Kaitlynn to be included into the family.” HollywoodLife has reached out to one of Brody’s reps for comment.

The insider went on to reveal that momager Kris Jenner, 63, has also put a wedge in Brody’s relationship with the family. “Brody had a lot of trouble building a relationship with Kris which was also a factor and another reason why the relationships are all strained. He feels he tried everything with the family. He’d love to have a relationship with his younger sisters deep down, but it’s really hard when he feels the way he does about their mom and dad. It’s really sad,” they explained. However, they add “he is very close with his mom Linda Thompson and she is constantly supporting him. He’s quite thankful to her.”

The revelation comes after Brody made headlines for his recent comments about his dad Caitlyn Jenner, 69, where he claimed he can’t “expect too much” from her. When speaking of her transition in 2015 and there relationship there after he said; ““She’s a totally different person — I mean, it’s awesome. It’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her,” he said to a friend during the July 1 episode of his show.

Fans may also remember that Brody’s sisters were a no-show at his wedding to Kaitlynn, despite getting invites in the mail, so he says. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think. We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he told People in 2018.

While we may not see much of his relationship with the Kardashians on the show, you can hear all the tea on Brody’s life when The Hills airs on Mondays at 10pm on MTV.