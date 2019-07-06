Courteney Cox Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Reunion With Jennifer Aniston & More

Courteney Cox had a great few days on social media, so we decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The past seven days made up a pretty solid week. July began, and with it came Independence Day, so tons of people spent their time relaxing, swimming, and hanging out with their loved ones. This obviously includes celebrities, who came out on social media in droves to show off their luxurious seaside vacations. But there’s one star who truly nailed the Fourth of July, and that’s Courteney Cox! From a reunion with her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston to a sweet moment with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, Courteney, 55, really had it all, making her a top contender for Instagram Queen of the Week.

The actress kicked off her week early with a throwback post last Friday. She shared an image of her younger self smiling with her eyes closed while wearing a black and white bikini. The still photo was accompanied by the theme song from Jaws as well as a caption referencing a popular line from the 1975 film that read, “Smile you son of a bitch #fbf.”

Later on, Courteney shared a photo of her with Johnny, 42, who was wearing a neck brace. “Happy to be taking care of my man….I’M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN! Johnny has sooo many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium. Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work. #onthemend #misery,” she captioned the photo. The image came after the Snow Patrol guitarist underwent surgery, performed by Dr. Todd Lanman, a neurosurgeon in Beverly Hills who specializes in spine surgery and artificial disc replacement

But the fun really didn’t get going until the Fourth of July. The Cougar Town alum teamed up with Jennifer, 50, as well as Laura Dern, Suzanne Somers, and Jennifer Meyer to celebrate the holiday. “Happy 4th everyone! I’m lucky to be spending it with so many girls that I love,” Courteney captioned a photo of the group. Head up to the gallery above to see even more photos of Courteney Cox!