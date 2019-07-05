K-Pop Star HyunA, 27, Claps Back At Rumors She Had Lip Injections On Instagram

After fans took notice that HyunA’s pout has been looking larger than usual, the K-pop star shut down rumors that she’s had fillers put in.

HyunA is here to set the record straight. After the 27-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter was accused of getting lip injections, she took to social media with the truth. The star shared a revealing message on Instagram which vehemently denied she’s had fillers put in.

“I didn’t do eye make-up and I drew big lips outside my lip line,” she wrote on Instagram, which has since been translated to English via Soompi. “My make-up can be light or dark, and I like the fact that it can be different every time. I like having a lot of chances to change my appearance as I carry out my schedule. I don’t like the obvious malicious comments online,” she wrote alongside a photo which showed that her lips has actually become a trending topic on the internet!

The rumors took off when the singer was photographed at the airport in Taiwan on July 5 with her lips looking massive. However, her dedicated fans were sure to defend her, and took to Twitter to do so! “Why do ppl care so much whether hyuna got her lips done,” one fan questioned. “HyunA is iconic and people are just mad she isnt doing what everyone else wants her to do. She is okay with who she is and experimenting with what she likes. She doesnt care if its weird she just does what makes her happy which is what all idols should be able to do,” another fan said.

So, there you have it folks! It looks like HyunA’s larger than life lips are au naturale, and are simply the work of some magical makeup tricks.