Alex Sparrow Fights For Love In Hilarious Retro-Inspired Video For ‘Never Be Friends’

Alex Sparrow’s new video is a retro masterpiece! Watch him fight the good fight of love in ‘Never Be Friends’ & hear why it’s one of his ‘favorite’ videos to date.

Alex Sparrow, 31, is an incredible storyteller through his songs, but his cinematic music videos are equally as impressive! The singer-songwriter has previously appeared on both The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars, but it’s his music that videos that are captivating fans these days. With his latest — “Never Be Friends,” he spins a story in the most hilarious way and the clip is EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife here.

“I’ve made more than 30 music videos as a director and scriptwriter, and got more than a billion views on my clips, but ‘Never be Friends’ is my favorite work so far,” he tells HL. “There is such a perfect combination between the song and the story, and the old school 50’s sound, which fits perfectly to the time period I actually put my characters in!”

Plus — fans will fall in love with his lighthearted take on the failed attempt at romance, something that’s all too relatable for many! “But the most important part is that it’s a very funny video about true love and all the crazy things men can do to make their beloved happy, even though she doesn’t really want it,” he explains.

So, get ready and enjoy the ride back to the past where the music was recorded with real instruments, and a man was ready to fight for his love!