Nicki Minaj is turning up the heat this summer with boyfriend Kenneth Petty by her side. The rapper sizzled in a bright yellow bikini while poolside with her man in a sexy Twitter video.

When you’ve got to beat the heat, it’s time to get in the pool. Nicki Minaj, 36, posted a Twitter video of herself and boyfriend Kenneth Petty, 41, lounging by the pool on July 2. Nicki rocked a sexy yellow bikini that flaunted all of her gorgeous curves. Her new song, “Megatron,” played in the background. She also panned to a shirtless Kenneth, who was wearing nothing but black boxers.

Nicki tweeted the poolside video along with a YouTube link to her new music video. The rapper dropped her music video for “Megatron” back in June 2019. The song is the perfect track for summer. Just like her Twitter video, the “Megatron” music video is all kinds of hot. Nicki slays in a number of sexy looks, including a tiny bikini.

The rapper has found the love of her life in Kenneth Petty. The couple went public with their relationship in Dec. 2018. During a Twitter Q&A with fans on June 21, she called Kenneth her “soulmate” and said they were “about to be married.”

Nicki confirmed to her Queen Radio listeners on June 23 that she and Kenneth have gotten a marriage license. She opened up to her fans about her relationship with Kenneth. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” the rapper said. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.” In response to fan speculation that she could be pregnant, she didn’t confirm anything but did note that having a baby is “the end goal.”