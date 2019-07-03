Nathan Griffith & GF Ashley Share Romantic Kissing Pic & Fans Call On Them To ‘Get Married Already’

Nathan Griffith and his longtime girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt shared a sexy photo of them kissing on the beach and fans demand he put a ring on it!

Nathan Griffith, 31, and girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt packed on the PDA in a sizzling new photo posted to her Instagram on July 2. The self-proclaimed “fitness addict” showed off her phenomenal figure in a tiny black and pink bikini while planting a sweet kiss on Nathan. “Me and you,” she captioned the sweet shot. The lovebirds wrapped their arms around one another while embracing on a picturesque beach front. Fans who have been following the couple while they look after Nathan’s son, Kaiser, 5, showed their overwhelming support for the twosome.

“He needs to put a ring on it already, you’re one a million! #MyOpinion 🤷🏻‍♀️💍,” one fan commented while another shared the same sentiment and added, “Hurry up and get married already.” One follower was happy to see Nathan’s romance with Ashley and said, “💙💙💙 glad to see him in a healthy relationship with a beautiful woman. 💙💙💙”

As Teen Mom 2 fans are aware, amid Jenelle Evans’ ongoing custody battle, Nathan is housing their Kaiser and apparently, it’s only strengthened his relationship with his girlfriend. Nathan and Ashley have been together since 2017 but with little Kaiser in the picture, they’ve been thinking about marriage according to Nathan’s best friend, Katlyn McCormick, 28. The long-time pal of the hunk EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife an update on the couple’s loving relationship.

When asked if the pair are in talks to get married, Katlyn replied with “absolutely,” before adding that “Ashley is one of the most supportive people I’ve ever met in my life.” She explained that this relationship is different than ones Nathan had in the past. “I’ve been around for Nathan’s prior relationships after Jenelle and nobody has ever supported him the way Ashley does. She truly cares about not only him, but she cares about Kaiser and she cares about his other daughter. She truly wants what’s best for all of them. She wants to make sure that all of his kids are taken care of and that she’s taken care of,” she told us.