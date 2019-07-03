‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Begging Mike Johnson To Date Demi Lovato After She Crushes On Him

Newfound ‘The Bachelorette’ fan, Demi Lovato, has been a fan of Mike Johnson all season long, and now that he’s been eliminated, fans think they’d be a perfect match!

Demi Lovato, 26, discovered The Bachelorette this season, and now, when she watches it every Monday, she posts live videos of her reactions to her Instagram Stories. Ever since the beginning of Hannah Brown’s season, Demi has been a vocal fan of contestant Mike Johnson, 31, and during this week’s episode, she continued to gush over him. “Mike I accept your rose,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on July 1. During the episode, Mike had a one-on-one date with Hannah, but she tearfully admitted to not feeling the same connection with him as she did with some of the other guys, and decided to send him home.

Since Mike was a fan favorite, there was major outcry on social media over the decision to eliminate Mike and keep Luke Parker, this season’s ‘villain,’ around. However, Mike had a positive attitude about what happened, and posted about continuing to look for his future wife on Twitter. “Jus saying, my future wife, though,” he wrote. “Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where you hiding?”

While many fans responded to the tweet begging for Mike to be the next star of The Bachelor, several others also pointed out that Demi would be a perfect match for him. ‘Hello sir not to be annoying or anything but I think you got yourself that type of wife already, her name is demi lovato,” one person wrote. Someone else added, “DEMI LOVATO WANTS YOU. YOU ARE BLESSED. GRAB THE F***ING OPPORTUNITY BC EVERY QUEEN NEEDS HER KING.”

Demi Lovato is waiting for you — J (@ctrlovato) July 2, 2019

Just four guys are left in the running to win over Hannah’s heart on The Bachelorette — Luke, Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber. Her journey for love continues with hometown dates on July 8.